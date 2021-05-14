Appfolio Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of AppFolio stockholders. I would now like to introduce the first presenter, Jason Randall, President and CEO of AppFolio.



Jason Robert Randall - AppFolio, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. On behalf of AppFolio Inc., I would like to thank you for participating in our 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am Jason Randall, President and CEO of AppFolio, and I will be presiding as chairperson over this annual meeting. I'm joined today by Ida Kane, our Chief Financial Officer; Craig Carlson, our Corporate Secretary, who will act as Secretary of the meeting. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC has been appointed to act as inspector of elections and is also attending electronically.



We are hosting this annual meeting virtually, allowing our stockholders to attend and listen to the annual meeting live, submit questions via chat and vote their shares electronically. Please note that no one attending via the webcast or telephone is permitted to use any audio recording device. I believe you should all be able t