Aug 12, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Alexander Kurtz - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for coming today. My name's Alex Kurtz, part of the enterprise infrastructure team here and -- at KeyBanc, and we've got Appian with us at the conference and on stage. Really appreciate you guys making the trip to Vail. It was a long trip, and I appreciate everyone being in the room here.



So what we thought we'd do is do a quick 30-second introduction about Myles and Mark and responsibilities they have at the organization, and then we're going to go into some questions that I had for you and for you, and then we can open up to Q&A in the audience.



Appian is one of the leaders in the low-code market, and I think what's really interesting is, some of you are familiar with RPA, it's becoming a really big dynamic part of the market. We have some presenting here, and they're big partners of yours, so we're going to get some questions around RPA. I think it's really interesting. And coming off of a really strong quarter, right? So we're going to talk a little bit about that.



