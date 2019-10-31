Q3 2019 Appian Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Appian Corporation Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Will Maina, you may begin.



William Maina - ICR, LLC - SVP



Thank you, Darryl. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review Appian's third quarter financial results. With me on the call today are Matt Calkins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Lynch, Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A session.



During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to our financial results, trends and guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, the benefits of our platform, industry and market trends, our go-to-market and growth strategy, our market opportunity and