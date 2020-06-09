Appian Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 09, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day morning and welcome to the Appian Corporation Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Matthew Calkins, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Matthew W. Calkins - Appian Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning. This is Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian. I'm pleased to welcome you to the Appian 2020 Stockholders Meeting, which we are conducting over the Internet. Before we call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce you to the members of the Board and the business team who are with us today. The other members of the Board joining today are Bob Kramer; Jack Biddle; PV Boccassam; Bobbie Kilberg, Mike Mulligan and Mike Devine. Chris Winters, our General Counsel and Secretary, is also joining us today. I would also like to introduce Will Choi, Heidi Franklin and Eric Lo of BDO, our independent registered public accounting firm, who will be available to respond to appropriate questions at the end of the meeting.



I will now turn things over to Chris Winters to proceed with the business of