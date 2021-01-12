Jan 12, 2021 / 08:40PM GMT
Christopher David Merwin - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Appian here at Goldman Sachs, and we're very pleased to be joined this afternoon by Michael Beckley, the Co-Founder and CTO of Appian; as well as Scott Walker, Director of IR. Thank you both so much for being here. We appreciate it.
Michael Beckley - Appian Corporation - Founder & CTO
Yes. Hello, Chris. Good afternoon.
Scott Walker - Appian Corporation - Director of IR
Thanks for having us.
Questions and Answers:Christopher David Merwin - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst
Of course. Of course. Well, to start off, I think most people are pretty well familiar with Appian, but just for those who are new to the story and especially Michael as a Co-Founder, can you talk to us a little bit about some of the major pain points you're trying to solve for customers as a leading low-code platform?
Michael Beckley - Appian Corp