Aug 10, 2021 / 12:15PM GMT

Charles Moreau - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to Oppenheimer's 24th Annual Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference. We are pleased to welcome our next presenter, Appian. And leading us through this session today will be Malcolm Ross, Mark Lynch and Sri Anantha. Just a note to -- this session will be a fireside chat. My name is Charles Moreau, and I'm with Oppenheimer's Corporate Access team. We are going to start today allowing questions throughout the presentation. (Conference Instructions)



So maybe just to kick off, Malcolm, Mark and Sri, would you like to just give a little bit of a background on each of you and how long you have been with the Firm and then we can go into some of the questions about the Company.



Malcolm Ross - Appian Corporation - VP, Product Strategy/Deputy CTO



So my name is Malcolm Ross. I am the Head of Product Strategy for Appian. I have been with Appian for over 16.5 years, and in the enterprise software space for about 23, 24 years now. So great to meet ever