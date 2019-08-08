Aug 08, 2019 / 09:45PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Ian, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Symantec Fiscal Quarter 1 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I'd now like to turn the call over to Cynthia Hiponia. Ma'am, you may begin.



Cynthia Hiponia - Symantec Corporation - VP of IR



Great. Good afternoon, everyone. This is Cynthia Hiponia, Vice President of Investor Relations at Symantec, and I'm pleased to welcome you to our call to discuss our first quarter fiscal year 2020 earnings results and Symantec's divestiture of its Enterprise Security assets. We've posted the earnings material and slides to our Investor Relations' Events web page. Speakers on today's call are Rick Hill, Symantec's Interim President and CEO; and Vincent Pilette, Executive Vice President and CFO. This call will be available for replay via webcast on our website.



I'd like to remind everyone that all references to financial metrics are non-GAAP unless otherwise stated. Please refer to the supple