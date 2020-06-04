Q2 2020 Broadcom Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 04, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Broadcom Inc.'s Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Beatrice Russotto. Director of Investor Relations of Broadcom Inc. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Beatrice Russotto - Broadcom Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, President and CEO; and Tom Krause, Chief Financial Officer of Broadcom.



After the market closed, Broadcom distributed a press release and financial tables describing our financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. If you did not receive a copy, you may obtain the information from the Investors section of Broadcom's website at broadcom.com. This conference call is being webcast live, and a recording will be available via telephone playback for 1 week. It will also be archived in the Investors section of our website at broadcom.com.



During the prepared comments, Hock and Tom will be providing details of our second