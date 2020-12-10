Q4 2020 Broadcom Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 10, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Broadcom Inc.'s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Beatrice Russotto, Director of Investor Relations for Broadcom Inc. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Beatrice F. Russotto - Broadcom Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, President and CEO; as well as the senior leadership team as announced this afternoon, including Tom Krause, President, Infrastructure Software Group; Charlie Kawwas, Chief Operating Officer; and Kirsten Spears, Chief Financial Officer.



Broadcom also distributed a press release and financial tables after the market closed, describing our financial performance for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020. If you did not receive a copy, you may obtain the information from the Investors section of Broadcom's website at broadcom.com. This conference call is being webcast live, and a recording will be available via telephone playback for 1 we