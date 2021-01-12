Broadcom Inc at JPMorgan Tech/Auto Forum (Virtual) Transcript

Jan 12, 2021 / 09:35PM GMT

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, and thank you for attending JPMorgan's 19th Annual Technology Investor Forum. My name is Harlan Sur, semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst.



This year, we have something very special. Broadcom is kicking off a series of mini-Analyst Days to provide a deep dive into the company's key semiconductor and infrastructure software franchises. We're pleased to be hosting the first of these events with a focus on Broadcom's networking franchise.



As you know, we have written many reports over the past few years on Broadcom's leadership within networking, especially in cloud and data center, where we estimate that Broadcom has greater than 80% share of switching and routing silicon market. Broadcom also has a very strong position in providing optical connectivity solutions alongside its switching and routing products.



With us from Broadcom, we have Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer; along with Senior Vice Presidents, Ram Velaga and Alexis Bjorlin. Ram is General Manager