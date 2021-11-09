Broadcom Inc Software Investor Day 2021 Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Thomas H. Krause - Broadcom Inc. - President of Broadcom Software Group



(technical difficulty)



several years and then, more recently, had the pleasure to take on the role of running the software business. Just to level set everybody, Broadcom started out, obviously, as Avago. We did a number of acquisitions in the semiconductor space. We then added on to the portfolio by buying Brocade, which is in the Fibre Channel SAN switching business. And then more recently, in 2018, then 2019 bought CA and Symantec.



What we're going to talk about today in the business that I'm responsible for is CA and Symantec. We have 2 reporting segments, I think most of you know, semiconductors and infrastructure software. Infrastructure software includes Brocade. What we're going to talk about today actually excludes Brocade. So this is really CA and Symantec.



CA closed in November of '18, funny enough, about 3 years ago. And Symantec actually closed 1 year later in 2019.



So with that, just at a glance, this is a business that does $5.2 billion of annual recurring revenue. We actually are ve