Q1 2022 Broadcom Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Broadcom Inc.'s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.
At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ji Yoo, Director of Investor Relations of Broadcom Inc.
Ji Yoo - Broadcom Inc. - Director of IR
Thank you, Cheri, and good afternoon, everyone.
Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, President and CEO; Kirsten Spears, Chief Financial Officer; Tom Krause, President, Broadcom Software Group; and Charlie Kawwas, Chief Operating Officer.
Broadcom also distributed a press release and financial tables after the market close describing our financial performance for the first quarter fiscal year 2022. If you did not receive a copy, you may obtain the information from the Investors section of Broadcom's website at broadcom.com.
This conference call is being webcast live, and a recording will be available via telephone playback for 1 week. It will also be archived in the Investors section of our website at broadcom.com.
During the prepared co
