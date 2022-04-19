Apr 19, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Ross Clark Seymore - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD



All right. Good morning, and I guess, good afternoon to some of the folks. I'm Ross Seymore, I head up semiconductor research here in the U.S. for Deutsche Bank. And we're really pleased today to host a brief webinar with some of the management team of Broadcom. The topic today will be success in custom silicon accelerators, really hot topic in semiconductors these days, custom silicon, ASICs starting to penetrate a wide array of end markets, cloud, telecom, et cetera, and some others.



So the logistics for today's meeting will be, I'll do a little introduction, then we're going to hand it over to Broadcom. Hock will have some introductory comments; and then we'll hand things over to Frank Ostojic, he will -- he's the SVP and General Manager of the ASIC product division; and then Frank will hand it over to Vijay Janapaty, he's the Vice President and General Manager of the Physical Layer Products division. And then after that, we'll go into Q&A.



The presentations from the Broadcom folks will last about 40, 45 minutes, and the