Broadcom Inc To Acquire VMware Inc - M&A Call Transcript

Joining me on today's call are Hock Tan, President and CEO; Kirsten Spears, Chief Financial Officer; Tom Krause, President, Broadcom Software Group; and Charlie Kawwas, Chief Operating Officer.



This morning, Broadcom issued a press release and presentation regarding our announced agreement to acquire VMware. We also distributed our fiscal second quarter '22 results and financial tables.


