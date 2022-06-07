Jun 07, 2022 / 07:45PM GMT
Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst
Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Vivek Arya. I cover semiconductors and semicap equipment at BofA Securities. And I'm really delighted that and honored to have our afternoon keynote speaker, Hock Tan, CEO of Broadcom.
And Hock doesn't need a lot of introduction, but suffice to say, under Hock's leadership, Broadcom has sort of what I consider been a role model in the industry in terms of driving really disciplined, profitable, diversified growth, and we are really happy that he's able to come and share his perspectives with us.
Hock E. Tan - Broadcom Inc. - CEO, President & Executive Director
Thank you, Vivek. Glad to be here.
Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst
Thank you, Hock.
Hock E. Tan - Broadcom Inc. - CEO, President & Executive Director
Maybe not so glad, but yes, feel good to be here.
Broadcom Inc at Bank of America Global Technology Conference Transcript
Jun 07, 2022 / 07:45PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...