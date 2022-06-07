Jun 07, 2022 / 07:45PM GMT

Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Vivek Arya. I cover semiconductors and semicap equipment at BofA Securities. And I'm really delighted that and honored to have our afternoon keynote speaker, Hock Tan, CEO of Broadcom.



And Hock doesn't need a lot of introduction, but suffice to say, under Hock's leadership, Broadcom has sort of what I consider been a role model in the industry in terms of driving really disciplined, profitable, diversified growth, and we are really happy that he's able to come and share his perspectives with us.



Hock E. Tan - Broadcom Inc. - CEO, President & Executive Director



Thank you, Vivek. Glad to be here.



Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Thank you, Hock.



Hock E. Tan - Broadcom Inc. - CEO, President & Executive Director



Maybe not so glad, but yes, feel good to be here.



