Sep 07, 2023 / 09:25PM GMT

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Okay. Great. We'd like to get started. If you can take your seats. Good afternoon. My name is Toshiya Hari. I cover the semiconductor and semi-cap equipment space at Goldman Sachs. Thank you all for coming. It's a great pleasure, great honor to have Kirsten Spears from Broadcom. She's the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer of the company. Kirsten, thank you so much for coming.



Kirsten M. Spears - Broadcom Inc. - CFO & CAO



Thank you, Toshiya. I just wanted to say I'm happy to be here today. I've been with Broadcom since 2014. I was acquired as part of the LSI transaction. And I've really enjoyed the journey with Broadcom, as you can imagine.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MDGreat. Certainly want to spend a bunch of time on some of the longer-term, more strategic aspects of the business, but wanted to kick off with a near-term question.You reported results last wee