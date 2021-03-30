Q4 2020 Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Atea Pharmaceuticals' Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to Jonae Barnes, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Atea Pharmaceuticals. Please proceed.



Jonae R. Barnes - Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Great. Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Atea Pharmaceuticals' Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release which outlines the topics we plan to discuss. You can access the press release as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by visiting the Investors section of our website at ir.ateapharma.com.



With me today from Atea, our Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jean-Pierre Sommadossi; Chief Development Officer, Dr. Janet Hammond; and Chief Financial Officer and Executive President of Legal, Andrea Corcoran. Our Chief Commercial Officer, John Vavri