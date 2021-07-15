Jul 15, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Tim Lugo - William Blair & Company - Analyst



Good afternoon or good morning, depending on which time zone you are joining us from. I am Tim Lugo. I am the Head of Biotech Research here at William Blair. I'm based in San Francisco, so I'm still enjoying my coffee this morning. And it is my pleasure this morning to welcome the team from Atea Pharmaceuticals.



Atea is an emerging antiviral drug developer. And most important for the Company and really the focus, most of the questions I get and maybe just important for global health in general is AT-527, which the Company is developing for COVID-19, along with partner Roche. They recently had some impressive results, which I'm sure we will dig into later.



I should note before we start our Q&A with our compliance, we would like to remind everyone to check williamblair.com for any disclosures. So with that, it is my pleasure to welcome the team, and JP, maybe you can discuss Atea briefly, your focus at the Company before we dig into a lot of the nuts and bolts of what you're working on.



Jean-Pierre Sommad