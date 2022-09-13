Sep 13, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Jonae R. Barnes - Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Atea's Pharmaceutical Bemnifosbuvir Clinical Development Program Update Conference Call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release, which describes our novel global Phase III clinical trial design for bemnifosbuvir.



You can access the press release as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at ir.ateapharma.com in the Events and Presentations section. With me today from Atea is Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Dr. Jean-Pierre Sommadossi; Chief Development Officer, Dr. Janet Hammond; Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Legal, Andrea Corcoran; and our Chief