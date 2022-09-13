Sep 13, 2022 / 04:55PM GMT

Matthew Kelsey Harrison - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Executive Director



Great. Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us for the next session. Really pleased to have Atea with us for the next session. Just quickly before we get started, I need to read a disclosure statement. Please note that all important disclosures, including personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures appear on the Morgan Stanley public website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. So JP, I'm going to turn it over to you to make some opening comments, and then we can jump right into it.



Jean-Pierre Sommadossi - Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Well, first, thank you, Matt, to us and to give us the opportunity to give the latest update on our pipeline. Since the founding of the company in 2014, our vision has been centered on the discovery and development of antivirus. So the treatment (inaudible) prophylaxis of the most severe viral diseases where there is a major unmet medical need or where we can really m