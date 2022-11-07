Nov 07, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Atea Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
I will now turn the call over to Jonae Barnes, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Atea Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Barnes, please proceed.
Jonae R. Barnes - Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SVP of IR & Corporate Communications
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Atea Pharmaceuticals' Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release which outlines the topics we plan to discuss. You can access the press release as well as the slides that we'll be reviewing today by going to the Investors section of our website at ir.ateapharma.com.
With me today from Atea are Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Dr. Jean-Pierre Sommadossi; Chief Development Officer, Dr. Janet Hammond; Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Legal, Andrea Corcoran; and our
Q3 2022 Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 07, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...