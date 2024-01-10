Jan 10, 2024 / 06:30PM GMT
Eric Joseph JPMorgan Chase&Co-Moderator
Good morning. I'm Eric Joseph, Senior Biotech Analyst with JPMorgan. And our next presenting company is a Atea Pharmaceuticals and presenting on behalf of the company's Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Sommadossi. There is a Q&A after the presentation. We'll bring mikes around for those who have a question, then folks can submit questions via the portal who are tuning in via webcast. So thank you.
Jean-Pierre Sommadossi Atea Pharmaceuticals - Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO
Thank you. I appreciate. Good morning. And before I begin, I would like to thank JP Morgan for the opportunity to present today. We have some exciting news updates for both clinical program, COVID-19 and HCV that I am pleased to share with you today. And before I begin the usual forward-looking statements, and we encourage you for further information found in our most recent regulatory filings.
So I'd say our mission is focused on the discovery and development of antiviral drugs for the treatme
Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript
Jan 10, 2024 / 06:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...