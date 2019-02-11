Q2 2019 Aviat Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Glenn Wiener -



Thank you, Ella, and welcome to Aviat Networks Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. We just filed our Form 10-Q and issued our press release. You could also find our updated investor presentation, all documents can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.



Speaking from management today will be Michael Pangia, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Stan Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer. Shaun McFall, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, is also with us and will be available during the Q&A portion of today's call.



Before reading our safe harbor statement, I'd like to remind everyone that last month management presented at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference, which was very well attended, and we filed the event's tr