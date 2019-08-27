Q4 2019 Aviat Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Glenn Wiener -



Thank you, and welcome to Aviat Networks Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Conference Call. We just filed our Form 10-K and issued our press release, and our updated investor presentation has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website.



Speaking from management today will be Michael Pangia, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Stan Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer. Shaun McFall, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development is also with us and will be available during the Q&A portion of this call.



With respect to safe harbor. During today's call, management may make forward-looking statements regarding Aviat's business, including, but not limited to, statements relating to projections of earnings and revenue, business drivers, the timing and capabilities of new products, network expansion by mobile and private network operators and economic activity in different regions. These and other forward-looking statements involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Please note, t