Q1 2020 Aviat Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Aviat Networks First Quarter Fiscal Year Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is being recorded.
And now I would like to hand the conference over to your host, Glenn Wiener, Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.
Glenn Wiener - GW Communications LLC - Owner
Thank you, Lance, and welcome to Aviat Networks Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call. We filed our Form 10-Q, issued our press release and our updated investor presentation has been posted to the IR section of our website. As you will see, the company had a very strong start to the fiscal year and remains on track with its prior guidance.
Today's call will be led by Stan Gallagher, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer; and following his remarks, Shaun McFall, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development; and Eric Chang, Senior Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer, will discuss market trends and financial results, respectively. After their prepared remarks, we
