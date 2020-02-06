Q2 2020 Aviat Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to Aviat Networks Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. Our Form 10-Q, press release and our updated investor presentation can all be found on the Investor Relations section of our website, as can a replay of today's call, approximately 1 after -- 1 hour after the call ends.



Today's call will begin with opening remarks by Aviat's President and Chief Executive Officer, Pete Smith, who will be followed by Stan Gallagher, Chief Operating Officer and Principal Financial Officer; and then Eric Chang, Senior Vice President and Principal Accounting Officer.