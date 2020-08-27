Q4 2020 Aviat Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Aviat Networks Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now hand the conference over to Keith Fanneron. Keith, go ahead.



Keith Fanneron - Aviat Networks, Inc. - VP of Global Finance & IR



Thank you, and welcome to Aviat Networks Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Conference Call and webcast. You can find our Form 10-K, press release and updated investor presentation in the IR section of our website, at www.aviatnetworks.com, along with a replay of today's call in roughly 1 hour.



As for today, Pete Smith, Aviat's President and CEO will begin with opening remarks on the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020; followed by Eric Chang, our CFO, who will review the financial results. Pete will then provide closing remarks on Aviat's strategy and outlook, followed by Q&A.



