Q1 2023 Aviat Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. Welcome to the Aviat Networks First Quarter Fiscal 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Andrew Fredrickson, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Andrew Fredrickson - Aviat Networks, Inc. - Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, and welcome to Aviat Networks First Quarter fiscal 2023 Results conference call and webcast. You can find our Form 10-Q, press release and updated investor presentation in the IR section of our website at www.aviatnetworks.com along with a replay of today's call in approximately 2 hours.



With me today are Pete Smith, Aviat's President and CEO, who will begin with opening remarks on the company's fiscal first quarter, followed by David Gray, our CFO, who will review the financial results for the quarter. Pete will then provide closing remarks on Aviat's strategy and outlook, followed by Q&A.