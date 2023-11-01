Nov 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. Welcome to Aviat Networks First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Andrew Fredrickson, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Andrew Fredrickson - Aviat Networks, Inc. - Director of Corporate Development & IR
Thank you and welcome to Aviat Networks first quarter fiscal 2024 results conference call and webcast. You can find our press release and updated investor presentation in the IR section of our website at www.aviatnetworks.com, along with a replay of today's call. With me today are: Pete Smith, Aviat's President and CEO, who will begin with opening remarks on the company's fiscal first quarter; followed by David Gray, our CFO, who will review the financial results for the quarter. Pete will then provide closing remarks on Aviat's strategy and outlook, followed by Q&A.
As a reminder, during today's call and
Q1 2024 Aviat Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...