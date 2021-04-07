AvePoint Inc Investor Pitch Webcast Transcript

Apr 07, 2021 / NTS GMT

Jeffrey Emanuel Epstein -



Today, we would like to present what we believe to be a compelling investment opportunity with AvePoint, the leading Microsoft data management SaaS provider. I'm Jeff Epstein, Co-CEO of Apex Technology. I'm the former Chief Financial Officer of Oracle, where I led a team in the finance department of 6,500 people. Over the past 20 years, I've served on over a dozen technology company Boards of Directors, including Booking Holdings, which I joined when it was Priceline and had a $1 billion market capitalization. I retired a year ago after 16 years of service when it had an $80 billion market cap. I'm the Lead Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Twilio, which I joined when the company had a $4 billion market cap and which today has over a $40 billion market cap.



My partner, Brad Koenig, led Goldman Sachs global technology banking team for many years. He and his team led over 100 merger transactions and over 200 initial public offerings. One of his first projects at Goldman Sachs was working on the Microsoft IPO, which is especially relevant to AvePoint. Brad continues to have cl