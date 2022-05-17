May 17, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

TJ Jiang - AvePoint, Inc. - CEO



Good afternoon, thank you for your time here. I'm TJ, I'm the CEO of AvePoint. We're here today to share with you our story, and also have a fireside chat style engagement with Mike from Needham.



Very quickly, what do we do? AvePoint today is the largest SaaS data management provider focused on business data and governance, data security and governance for the Microsoft Cloud. Over 9 million users are part of our SaaS data management platform, managing hundreds of petabytes of data. And the range of products we cover include the data security, data governance, and lifecycle management, also helping enterprise to go to cloud.



Before I go into the detail of the business, I'd like to give everyone a overview of the Company's history. We've been around for actually 20 years, we just gone public last July. And the blue curve here is the revenue trajectory. So, we have always shown very good revenue outcome for our investors, historically.



The plateau -- a bit of a plateau we've seen from '14 to '18 is what's called a subscription conversion. That's whe