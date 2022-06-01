AvePoint Inc at Jefferies Software Conference Transcript

Jun 01, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Luv Sodha - Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Analyst



Hello, everyone. Thank you, thank you again for joining us. My name is Luv Sodha. I'm part of the Jefferies Software Equity Research Team. Thank you again for joining us. We're lucky to have the AvePoint team joining us today.



For those of you who might not know the company, AvePoint is a full suite of infrastructure management, SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data in Microsoft 365. And we're very lucky to have Jim, who's the CFO; and Mario, who is the Chief Strategy Officer. They have extensive experience in the space. So, we'll let them present. Thank you.



Mario Carvajal - AvePoint, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer



Yes, excellent. Thank you, everyone. Thanks, Luv. Appreciate the intro, and it's