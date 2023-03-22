AvePoint Inc Investor Day Transcript

Mar 22, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

James Arestia - AvePoint, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to AvePoint's 2023 Investor Day, our first ever. I'm James Arestia, Head of Investor Relations. And on behalf of the entire AvePoint team, I just want to thank all of you for coming in person. And for everyone who's on the webcast as well, thanks so much for your participation. So I just want to quickly run through the agenda and some logistics and then we can get started.



So here's a quick look at the agenda for today. We're going to start with our CEO, TJ, who's going to give an overview of AvePoint, the trends and some of the growth opportunities that we see and our strategic priorities for the next few years. We're then going to turn to Mario Carvajal, our Chief Strategy Officer, who's going to take you through the AvePoint confidence platform and really show you the same demo that our customers see.



After that, we're going to take a short break. And then when we come back from that, you'll hear from Tom Lin, who's our Chief Revenue Officer. Tom is going to talk about our go-to-market approach and really share h