Jul 15, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Erik Ostrowski - AVROBIO, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the conference call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release reporting new data on our lead gene therapy program in Fabry disease. I would refer everyone to the press release and the slides that we will be using on today's call and the link to the live webcast, which are all available on the Investors section of the AVROBIO website at avrobio.com.



Joining me on the call today are Geoff MacKay, AVROBIO's President and CEO; Birgitte Volck, AVROBIO's President of Research and Development; and Chris Mason, our Chief Scientific Officer. Following our pr