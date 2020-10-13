Oct 13, 2020 / NTS GMT

Geoff MacKay - AVROBIO, Inc. - President & CEO



Hello. It's a real pleasure to connect with you at the meeting on the Mesa. As a former Chairman of the Board of ARM, it's always been my favorite meeting of the year. And I hope you're all well in this very unusual year of years.



For those just getting to know AVRO, we are a leading lentiviral gene therapy company targeting multiple monogenic rare diseases. I remind you that this presentation contains forward-looking statements. Statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those risk factors in our latest 10-Q.



Our mission at AVRO is simple to enable individuals with genetic disease to live longer, better lives. We aim to halt disease progression with a single dose of gene therapy. And what that means to our patients is freedom from painful, debilitating symptoms and disease progression but also freedom from the burden of lifelong biweekly infusions. We're now 12 patients into this journey and are very excited about the results that we have to share to date.



What we've done in the first five years as a c