Jan 14, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT
Chris Brinzey - ICR Westwicke - IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to day four of the 2021 Virtual ICR Conference. My name is Chris Brinzey, and I'm a member of the Westwicke ICR life sciences team.
It's my pleasure to introduce to you our next speaker from AVROBIO. To take you through the story, we have Geoff MacKay, the President and Chief Executive Officer of AVROBIO. For Q&A, we'll also be joined by Dr. Chris Mason, the company's Chief Scientific Officer.
Before turning it over to Geoff, just a quick programming reminder for those on the webcast. If you would like to submit a question, please use the window at the bottom of your screen and time permitting, we'll take those at the end of the presentation. And with that, I'll pass it to you, Geoff.
Geoff MacKay - AVROBIO, Inc. - President & CEO
Thanks very much, Chris, and hello, everybody. AVROBIO is a gene therapy company, which we formed in 2015, and we closed last year, celebrating our fifth birthday as a company. Today, I want to share what we've accomplished in our first fiv
AVROBIO Inc at ICR Virtual Conference Transcript
Jan 14, 2021 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...