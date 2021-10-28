Oct 28, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies Financial Group Inc. - Analyst



Hi, everyone. My name is Maury Raycroft, and I'm one of the biotech analysts at Jefferies. It's with great pleasure that I'd like to welcome Geoff MacKay, the CEO of AVROBIO. Thanks for joining us today, Geoff. I'll turn it over to you to tell everyone more about the Company. (Conference Instructions)



Geoff MacKay - AVROBIO, Inc. - President & CEO



Great. Thank you very much, Maury. Real pleasure to have the opportunity to present our Company to you. Before we begin, just highlight that the presentation will contain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations and beliefs, and I refer you to our SEC filings for further information.



The founding purpose of AVROBIO remains freedom from a lifetime of disease. And what that means to us and to our indications is ideally delivery of radically better outcomes for devastating diseases, number one, but number two, to untether patients from weekly or biweekly infusions, in other words to enable patients, people to reach their full potenti