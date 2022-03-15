AVROBIO Inc at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 08:20PM GMT

Huidong Wang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Hello. Can you address the timer properly? Okay, good. Are we live now? Okay. Great. Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Gena Wang. I'm the [SMID-cap] biotech analyst. It is my great pleasure to introduce our next presenting company, AVROBIO. With us today, we have Geoff MacKay, President and CEO.



Geoff MacKay - AVROBIO, Inc. - Co- Founder, President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Gena. So my name is Geoff MacKay, and I'll sum up my company, AVROBIO. Before I begin, of course, we'll be making forward-looking statements based on current expectations and beliefs, so I point you to our SEC filings.



The goal of AVROBIO is to free patients from a lifetime of disease, and for us, that means a one-time single infusion of gene therapy targeting multiple serious genetic -- monogenetic diseases. And our goal is to develop global therapies.



Some real top line points before I jump into the data is that we -- our particular brand of gene therapy is hematopoietic stem cells th