Q4 2018 Biolife Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the BioLife Solutions conference call to review the operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2018. This morning, we issued a press release detailing our agreement to acquire Astero Bio Corporation, and earlier this afternoon, we issued a press release which summarizes our financial results for the 3 and 12 months ended December 31, 2018. Both releases are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at biolifesolutions.com.



