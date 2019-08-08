Q2 2019 Biolife Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the BioLife Solutions Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Roderick de Greef, BioLife Solutions' Chief Financial Officer. You may begin.



Roderick de Greef - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - CFO & Secretary



Thank you, Katherine. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the BioLife Solutions' conference call to review the operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Earlier this afternoon, we issued a press release which summarizes our financial results for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2019.



As a reminder, during the call, we will make certain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a detailed disc