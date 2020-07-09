Biolife Solutions Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 09, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Michael P. Rice - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of BioLife Solutions, which will be conducted via live webcast. My name is Mike Rice. I'm the Chief Executive Officer and President of the company. At this time, I'd like to turn the meeting over to Roderick de Greef, our Chief Financial and Chief Operator Officer, who will serve as Chairman of the meeting. Rob?



Roderick de Greef - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - CFO, COO & Secretary



Thank you, Mike, and good morning, everyone. At this time, I would like to call the meeting to order. I'd like to begin by introducing the current members of the company's Board of Directors and a representative of our independent registered public accounting firm that are on the call. Joining us today are Raymond Cohen, Chairman of the Board; Andy Hinson, Director; Mike Rice, who is also our CEO and President; and Christina Minasi, who is a partner at BDO.



An agenda that outlines the order of business for the meeting is available on th