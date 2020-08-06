Q2 2020 Biolife Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Roderick de Greef - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - CFO, COO & Secretary



Thank you, Rebecca. Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us for the BioLife Solutions conference call to review the operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Earlier, this afternoon, we issued a press release which summarizes our financial results for the three and six months ended June 30.



As a reminder, during this call, we may make certain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and that qualify as for