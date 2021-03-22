Q4 2020 BioLife Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Roderick de Greef - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - CFO, COO & Secretary



Thanks, Latiff. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining this call. Earlier today, we issued 2 press releases. The first was our announcement of the signing of a definitive merger agreement to acquire Global Cooling Inc., better known as Stirling Ultracold, a leading U.S.-based developer and manufacturer of ultra-low temperature freezers. The second press release detailed our Q4 and full year 2020 financial results and operational highlights.



As a reminder, during this call, we may make certain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company or its acquisitions. T