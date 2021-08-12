Q2 2021 BioLife Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 12, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. And thank you for standing by. Welcome to the second quarter of 2021 BioLife Solutions Inc. Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Roderick de Greef. Please go ahead, sir.



Roderick de Greef - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - CFO & Secretary



Thank you, Delfin. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings call. Earlier this afternoon, we issued a press release, which detailed our financial results and operational highlights for the 3 and 6 months ended June 30, 2021.



As a reminder, during this call, we may make certain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company or its acquisitions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a detailed di