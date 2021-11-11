Q3 2021 BioLife Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Troy Wichterman - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Eli. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our third quarter earnings call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Mike Rice, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Rod de Greef, President and Chief Operating Officer. Earlier this afternoon, we issued a press release, which detailed our financial results and operational highlights for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2021.



As a reminder, during this call, we may make certain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company or its acquisitions. These statements are subject