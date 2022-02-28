Q4 2021 BioLife Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 and Full Year 2021 BioLife Solutions, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Troy Wichterman, please go ahead, sir.



Troy Wichterman - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Grace. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining this call. Joining me on today's call are Mike Rice, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Rod de Greef, President and Chief Operating Officer.



Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. As a reminder, during this call, we may make certain projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company or its acquisitions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Fo