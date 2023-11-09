Q3 2023 BioLife Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BioLife Solutions Third Quarter 2023 Shareholder and Analyst Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Troy Wichterman, Chief Financial Officer of BioLife Solutions.



Troy Wichterman - BioLife Solutions, Inc. - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the BioLife Solutions 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. To start off the call, I'd like to give a warm welcome back to Rod de Greef, our recently appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who is on the call with me today.



On this call, we will cover business highlights and financial performance for the quarter and reiterate our previous comments on full year revenue guidance. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results and operational highlights for the third quarter of 2023, which is available at biolifesolutions.com.



As a reminder, during this call, we will make forward-looking statements. T