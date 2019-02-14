Q1 2019 Bridgeline Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 09:30PM GMT

Carole Ann Tyner - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer



Carole Ann Tyner - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. - CFO & Treasurer

Thank you, Howard, and good afternoon, everyone. My name is, Carole Tyner. I am the Chief Financial Officer for Bridgeline Digital. I am pleased to welcome you to our first -- fiscal 2019 first quarter conference call.



These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.