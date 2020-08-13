Q3 2020 Bridgeline Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Mark Gerard Downey - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. My name is Mark Downey, and I am the Chief Financial Officer for Bridgeline Digital. I am pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2020 third quarter conference call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that during this conference call, comments that we make regarding Bridgeline Digital that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause such statements to differ from actual future events