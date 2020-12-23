Q4 2020 Bridgeline Digital Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 23, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Mark Gerard Downey - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I hope everyone is safe and healthy and getting ready for a great holiday week. My name is Mark Downey, and I am the Chief Financial Officer for Bridgeline Digital. I am pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2020 fourth quarter conference call. On the call this morning is Ari Kahn, Bridgeline Digital, President and CEO, who will begin with a discussion of our business highlights. I'll then update you on our financial results for the quarter, and we'll conclude by taking questions.



On October 2, 2020, Bridgeline issued an end of year corporate update press release, outlining our business highlights and